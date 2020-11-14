Don’t miss out!
Police are trying to trace thieves after catalytic converters were taken from cars in Lichfield.
One incident saw a vehicle in a Hopwas car park targeted between 8.30am and 3.30pm on 13th November.
A second saw a car targeted between 12.30pm and 1pm on Greenhough Road in Lichfield.
Anyone with information about either incident can contact police on 101.
