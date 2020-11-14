People in Lichfield and Burntwood who may have increased their alcohol consumption during lockdown are being urged to access support.

Picture: Fabio Ingrosso

Staffordshire’s drug and alcohol service says it is important locals are aware of the impact of a rise in drinking during the coronavirus crisis.

With pubs shut, more people may be tempted to drink at home – and with Alcohol Awareness Week taking place from 16th 22nd November, Andrea Meaden, assistant director of services at the Staffordshire Treatment and Recovery Service, said:

“The stresses and strains of lockdown and the pandemic have seen more people in England consuming more alcohol. “Lives have been turned upside down – and people have new financial worries. “The people we’re seeing can feel more lonely and cut off from family and friends.” Andrea Meaden

The Staffordshire Treatment and Recovery Service is joining over 3,000 other organisations across the country to raise awareness of the link between alcohol and mental health for Alcohol Awareness Week.