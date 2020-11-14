Police are hunting for a vandal who smashed a car window with an ironing board in Lichfield.

The incident happened on Weston Road between 9pm on 12th November and 7pm the following day.

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“An unknown offender approached a vehicle parked up and smashed the back window using the frame of an ironing board.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 681 of 13/11/2020.

In a separate incident, the rear window of a car parked on a driveway on Burton Road in Streethay was smashed.

Police say it happened between 8pm and 10pm on 12th November.

Anyone with information can contact police quoting incident 587 of 13/11/2020.