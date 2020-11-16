A new fundraising campaign has been launched to help vulnerable people in Lichfield and Burntwood during the winter months.

Surviving Winter aims to combat food and fuel poverty with the initiative aiming to raise money to ensure children and older people don’t have to choose between eating and heating and stay warm, fed and well over winter.

The fund is hoping to raise £100,000, with £20,000 already collected through personal and corporate donations.

The Community Foundation of Staffordshire is now asking other businesses and individuals to help further.

Steve Adams, chief executive of The Community Foundation, said:

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a serious impact on the income and finances of many families, meaning thousands more children than normal are facing food poverty this winter, as well as numerous elderly residents struggling to afford their basic heating costs. “We want to make a difference. “An estimated 8.4 million people in the UK struggle to get enough to eat – it is estimated to be even worse this year due to coronavirus, with many people facing unemployment and unable to access crucial support services due to isolation and lockdowns. “This has led to many people being faced with the difficult choice of paying either for their heating or being able to afford sufficient quality meals daily. “It’s astounding to think that this is happening in 2020.” Steve Adams, The Community Foundation

A JustGiving page has been set up by The Community Foundation, while people can also donate by texting SWSTAFFS to 70085 and donate £5, plus standard message rate. Corporate donations can be made by emailing office@staffsfoundation.org.uk.

Mr Adams added: