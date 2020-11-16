Rugby clubs in Lichfield, Burntwood and Whittington are among the latest to benefit from funding to help them through the coronavirus crisis.

Staffordshire Rugby Union has handed over money as part of the second round of grants to help local grassroots clubs during the pandemic.

The funding was provided as the lockdown sees clubhouses shut and no prospect of competitive action during the 2020-21 season.

Staffordshire Rugby Union president and chairman Rob Forsyth said more than £50,000 had now been provided across the region since the pandemic began.

“We have clubs of various sizes within the county and not all of them requested financial help but some, particularly those which provide community facilities for a variety of user groups and facilities available to hire for social functions, are really beginning to feel the pinch. “We have done what we can to help but it is reassuring to know that clubs themselves are taking measures to reduce costs and seek financial assistance from other sources. “Further guidance will be provided to clubs by the RFU when it hosts a webinar exploring funding and club support opportunities.” Rob Forsyth

Although all grassroots leagues have been cancelled, Mr Forsyth said he was still hopeful some action will take place before the summer.