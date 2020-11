Police are trying to trace thieves who took tools from a van in Lichfield.

It happened between 11pm yesterday (15th November) and 7am today on Lyn Avenue.

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“The offenders have taken a variety of works tools such as a Makita combi drill, Makita angle grinder, Makita parts and a multi-tool.” PCSO Deryn Small

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 145 of 16th November.