Families in Lichfield and Burntwood using Healthy Start vouchers are being given a bonus if they shop with a local retailer.
City-based Central England Co-op says it will give an extra £1 to support those using the vouchers.
It will mean that the allowance rises from £3.10 to £4.10 in the company’s stores.
Calum Kirk, head of fresh trading at Central England Co-op, said:
“We all understand the importance of children and their families having access to food and essentials and the long-term issues caused if these basic items are not available to them.
“As a society, we have and continue to work hard to tackle the issue of food poverty and earlier this year were proud to join Marcus Rashford’s Child Food Poverty Taskforce and support its efforts to increase the value of Healthy Start vouchers.
“However, as this is such as important issue, we have decided to put in place an extra £1 for everyone who uses the vouchers in our store to take the current total they can use to purchase products to £4.10.
“This commitment will remain in place even when the planned uplift from the Government comes into place next April.
“This will then mean that people will have a total of £5.25 to spend.”Calum Kirk, Central England Co-op