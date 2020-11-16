Families in Lichfield and Burntwood using Healthy Start vouchers are being given a bonus if they shop with a local retailer.

City-based Central England Co-op says it will give an extra £1 to support those using the vouchers.

It will mean that the allowance rises from £3.10 to £4.10 in the company’s stores.

Calum Kirk, head of fresh trading at Central England Co-op, said: