Children and staff at a Shenstone primary school have smashed their fundraising target after taking part in an event in memory of a teaching assistant.

The groups at Greysbrooke Primary School decided to adapt their plans for a charity event after the Race for Life Schools event was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

Year 5 teacher Sall Callahan, who has herself overcome breast cancer, said the school community were determined to support the work of Cancer Research UK.

“We lost one of our valued teaching assistants Max Berry to cancer last year and felt that this charity touches so many people. “The children ran in their class bubbles at different times during the morning, they all wore fantastic back signs stating who they were running for, many for myself, Mr Berry or friends and family members. “We had a warm up and motivational music playing all morning and each and every child and member of staff who ran received a medal.” Sall Callahan

The school initially planned to raise around £500, but have already seen the fundraising total rocket beyond £5,500.

“We are incredibly proud of each and every child who participated in the day – it was full of laughter, smiles and many tears, but we were inspired to think that people could be so generous in such uncertain times and that children developed an understanding of the charity and what their research can do to improve the chances of so many.” Sall Callahan

People can still donate to the school’s fundraising efforts online.