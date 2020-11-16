Boilers have been stolen from houses under construction in Lichfield.

The incident happened between 6pm on 12th November and 9am the following day in Streethay.

PCSO Deryn Small said:

“One plot had the patio door glass smashed to gain entry and a boiler was stolen, the other plot had the kitchen windows smashed to gain entry and steal the boiler.” PCSO Deryn Small, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting incident 145 of 13th November.