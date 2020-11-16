Don’t miss out!
A new section of the Heritage Towpath Trail alongside the Lichfield Canal has been opened.
The 160-metre stretch at Gallows Reach has been a key part of the work by the Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust.
Engineering director Peter Buck said work had included bringing back the existing features and rebuilding some sections where they were in need of repair.
“This has been the culmination of much work by Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust volunteers, working in all weathers to expose the more than 200 year old towpath and wall which had been buried and lost back in the 1960s.
“The old brick towpath wall was restored where it was found in poor condition and rebuilt in several places with reclaimed heritage bricks where the towpath wall had been lost.
“A significant section of rustic retaining wall was built to the rear of the towpath and the existing ramp access from London Road Bridge had to be extended to tie in with the alignment of the towpath.
“The canal channel along this section has been excavated and the surplus soil material will be moved next year to other parts of the site.
“This is another milestone achievement in the restoration of the Lichfield Canal for the community.”Peter Buck, Lichfield and Hatherton Canals Restoration Trust
