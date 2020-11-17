People in Lichfield and Burntwood are being urged not to let their guard down as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

The country is halfway through the restrictions which came into force on 5th November.

Health bosses from Staffordshire County Council said the number of COVID-19 cases across the region appeared to be stabilising, even though the seven day infection rate remains above the average for England.

Dr Richard Harling, the county’s director of health and care, said that it was important people kept following the current restrictions.

“The news of a potential vaccine is a positive development – however, this may take many months to be fully available. “It is vital that everybody remains focussed and we continue to follow the national restrictions and do everything we can to keep each other safe. “It is a challenging time for everyone, but the principles of hands, faces and space are still as important as ever to bring the number of cases down, help the NHS and get these restrictions lifted as soon as possible.” Dr Richard Harling

The current national restrictions are due to end on 2nd December.