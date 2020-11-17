Lichfield’s MP says he has written to police chiefs over concerns about “heavy handed tactics” being used by security guards working on the HS2 project.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has asked for clarification from Staffordshire Police’s Chief Constable Gareth Morgan after being contacted by campaigners.

There have been a number of protests along the route of the controversial high speed rail line after preparatory work began to clear woodland ready for the construction phase to start.

But Mr Fabricant said claims had been made that a protester was detained by security staff after catapulting carrots at them over a fence in Fradley.

An image sent to Michael Fabricant MP that protesters say show the campaigner being detained