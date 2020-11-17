Don’t miss out!
Lichfield’s MP says he has written to police chiefs over concerns about “heavy handed tactics” being used by security guards working on the HS2 project.
Conservative MP Michael Fabricant has asked for clarification from Staffordshire Police’s Chief Constable Gareth Morgan after being contacted by campaigners.
There have been a number of protests along the route of the controversial high speed rail line after preparatory work began to clear woodland ready for the construction phase to start.
But Mr Fabricant said claims had been made that a protester was detained by security staff after catapulting carrots at them over a fence in Fradley.
“The law does not permit using excessive force by HS2 against protestors.
“I was not a witness to the event so I cannot judge whether excessive force was used or, indeed, whether any force was necessary at all.
“But several constituents have contacted me about this event and I take their concern seriously.
“I have, therefore, written to the Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police Gareth Morgan to ask whether there is evidence that HS2 personnel have committed an assault, and have also written to Andrew Stephenson MP – the minister at the Department for Transport responsible for HS2, and the managing director of HS2, Mark Thurston.
“Lawful protest against HS2 is permitted – heavy handed tactics by HS2 are not.”Michael Fabricant MP