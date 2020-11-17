People who want to be more independent in their own homes in Lichfield and Burntwood are being invited to try out a new online tool.

The Happy at Home initiative aims to highlight affordable assistive technology equipment available to those who may be struggling with everyday tasks.

It allows people to take a tour around a typical home, prompting them about difficult situations and day to day tasks they could encounter. Users are then presented with solutions that they can compare and acquire.

Cllr Johnny McMahon, cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council said:

“Technology is really transforming many aspects of everyday life – there are many clever and affordable devices available to help older people or people with a daily living need to stay safe and independent at home. “We’re very excited about the new online tool which we hope will make it even easier for our residents and their loved ones to find daily living products that can help to make their lives just that bit easier. “And of course, at this time of year, it’s a perfect way to find a useful and meaningful gift for a neighbour, friend or family member for Christmas.” Cllr Johnny McMahon, Staffordshire County Council

The new online service also includes a library of video demonstrations of assistive technology products.

For more information visit www.staffordshire.gov.uk/happyathome.