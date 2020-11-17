People taking part in a virtual Parkrun event in Lichfield are being asked to help donate sports clothing to help young offenders get active.

Since the coronavirus crisis curtailed the traditional event in Beacon Park, runners have been completing a 5km course individually across the city instead.

They have previously donated food items to good causes, but have opted to gather sporting items this time around.

“Beacon Parkrun are working with our friends at HM Prison and Probation Services for Swinfen Hall and Drake Hall to gather sports clothing and shoes to help the young offenders get active and stay healthy. “So please have a sort out of your clothes and shoes and drop these off to any of their drop off locations around the city. “Any donations will be hugely appreciated.” Beacon Parkrun spokesperson

Items can be dropped off from Thursday until Sunday at 8pm at the drop off locations located at: