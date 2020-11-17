Police say more metal items have been stolen from villages around Lichfield.

Royal Mail discovered two missing postboxes in Yoxall last week, while another one was taken in Rugeley.

The site where the Woodmill post box was dug out of the ground

Signs were also found to have been stolen, with another taken from a property on Morrey Lane in Yoxall at around 10.20pm on 10th November.

A 2.5 metre metal chain has also been taken from Port Lane in Abbots Bromley between 4pm on 10th November and 7am the following day.

PC Richard Lymer, from Staffordshire Police, said a dark-coloured pick-up style truck was being sought in connection with the thefts:

“Through our investigations, we have also become aware of further incidents involving a neighbouring force. “We will continue to pool our resources and information in order to catch those responsible.” PC Richard Lymer, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact Staffordshire Police on 101.