Police are searching for a burglar with small feet after a break-in in Lichfield.

A property on Stockford Lane in Hilliard’s Cross was targeted between 2.30pm and 3pm on 14th November.

PCSO Rhys Rockley said:

“Entry was gained via an upstairs bathroom window whereby the offender used a ladder belonging to the property owner. “A single footprint was found at the location and it is believed the offender had small feet.” PCSO Rhys Rockley, Staffordshire Police

Anyone who saw anything in the area at the time of the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 0619 20201117.