The RSPCA says it is bracing itself for “the toughest Christmas yet” as the impact of the coronavirus crisis continues.

An RSPCA inspector with an animal

The December to February period in 2019-2020 saw 1,203 incidents dealt with by the charity.

But with demand expected to rise this year, the RSPCA is asking people to donate to help keep frontline staff caring for animals over the winter.

Dermot Murphy, the charity’s head of animal rescue teams, said:

“Christmas may be different for many people this year but for the RSPCA, our teams will be working day in, day out, as usual, rescuing, caring and rehabilitating those animals who need us the most. “Last year, we rescued thousands of animals over the winter months and we fear that due to the pandemic, we could be facing our toughest Christmas yet as we are braced for a rise in abandoned and neglected animals needing our help.” Dermot Murphy, RSPCA

People can donate via the Christmas campaign page on the RSPCA website.