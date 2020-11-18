The RSPCA says it is bracing itself for “the toughest Christmas yet” as the impact of the coronavirus crisis continues.
The December to February period in 2019-2020 saw 1,203 incidents dealt with by the charity.
But with demand expected to rise this year, the RSPCA is asking people to donate to help keep frontline staff caring for animals over the winter.
Dermot Murphy, the charity’s head of animal rescue teams, said:
“Christmas may be different for many people this year but for the RSPCA, our teams will be working day in, day out, as usual, rescuing, caring and rehabilitating those animals who need us the most.
“Last year, we rescued thousands of animals over the winter months and we fear that due to the pandemic, we could be facing our toughest Christmas yet as we are braced for a rise in abandoned and neglected animals needing our help.”Dermot Murphy, RSPCA
People can donate via the Christmas campaign page on the RSPCA website.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone, including charities, so now more than ever we need your help to continue our vital work saving animals and giving them a voice.
“Our frontline teams are out throughout the winter but they cannot do this alone, which is why the RSPCA has launched its Join the Christmas Rescue campaign to show how we can all help animals.
“From our animal rescuers, hospital and centre staff, and our volunteers to every supporter who picks up the phone to call us when an animal is in need, or donates to help us continue our work – every one of us is vital to make sure we can rescue the animals who need us the most.”Dermot Murphy, RSPCA