Police are trying to find criminals who stole a van in Lichfield.
The Transit vehicle was taken from Greenhough Road between 5pm on 16th November and 11am the following day.
Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 304 of 17th November.
Lots of crime in the district recently. Theft from vehicles, theft of vehicles, burglaries, vandalism to property – list goes on. Where are the police? All they seem to do is ask the public for support on cases. The roads by my new build neighbourhood have turned into a race track each night for months. Police aren’t interested.
