A car has been stolen from a secure area on a Lichfield industrial estate.

The 20-plate black Ford Ranger Wildtrak Ecoblue was taken just before 8pm on Friday (13th November) from Britannia Way.

PCSO Andrea Horsnall said:

“The passenger in a white flatbed driven by a male in a high visibility vest cut the padlock off a barrier to gain access to a secure car park. “The two men dragged the car on to the back of the flatbed at an angle, with its lights flashing and left the area at around 8.10pm.” PCSO Andrea Horsnall, Staffordshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting incident 198 of 15/11/20.