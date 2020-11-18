A chart-topping DJ has backed an appeal to help give a gift to children in need this Christmas.

Nathan Dawe – who has enjoyed chart success with hits Lighter and Flowers – has supported the scheme by Lichfield-based retailer Central England Co-op.

The Christmas Toybox Appeal runs until 9th December and asks shoppers to donate a present or stocking filler at collection points in stores.

“Christmas is a special time for everybody, but especially this year people are excited to wish this year away really I think and spend some time with their family enjoying Christmas. “Breaking up from school for the festive period was always a special one for me and opening presents on Christmas Day and hoping you get what you wished for are my fondest memories. “I’ve been fortunate to have great Christmases growing up so anything that is there to help those people less fortunate to have those happy times as well I’m all for supporting. “I would encourage Central England Co-op shoppers to drop in a present to their local shop – it doesn’t have to be expensive it’s that message that means the most. Anything they can get their hands on would be amazing. “A few quid for us could mean the world for someone else and gives children the opportunity to open something that could make their Christmas Day which is amazing.” Nathan Dawe

Items that can be donated have to be new, unwrapped and can include puzzles, games, soft toys, outdoor toys, books, dolls or figures, CDs or DVDs and art materials.

For Nathan, it will be a quieter Christmas than usual, with the usual New Year’s Eve celebrations likely to be cancelled.