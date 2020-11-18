Plans for two new homes in Shenstone have been approved – despite a councillor saying they were “appalling” and looked more in-keeping with a mountainside in the Alps.

An artist’s impression of the new properties. Picture: Lichfield District Council planning portal

The two buildings have been earmarked for land at 62 Pinfold Hill.

Planning consultant Richard West told the meeting of Lichfield District Council that the design of the new homes drew on architectural details from nearby properties.

But Cllr Richard Cox said he was not a fan of the style of the proposed properties.

“On design, I see very little merit in terms of Shenstone and being in-keeping with the street scene. “I know that design is subjective, but I consider it being more at ease as pine lodge in a forest or on a mountainside in the Alps – not in the village of Shenstone. “I think the design is appalling.” Cllr Richard Cox, Lichfield District Council

Other members of the committee also questioned the merits of the design.

Cllr David Leytham said:

“When the street scene drawing was shown it showed two enormous trees in front of the houses – does this indicate that the developer accepts the design is so poor they have to be hidden? “I don’t think they fit at all.” Cllr David Leytham, Lichfield District Council

But despite criticism of the design, councillors opted to approve the scheme given the design was in line with that of a previously approved single property on the same site.

Full details of the development are available on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.