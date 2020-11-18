Shoppers in Lichfield are being urged to support people in need over Christmas as the impact of the coronavirus crisis continues.

Supermarket Tesco is launching food collection points in stores this week as part of a national effort to support the Trussell Trust and FareShare.

The company said it would top up the value of donations by an additional 20%.

Head of community at Tesco, Claire De Silva, said the need to help people struggling was greater than ever this year.

“Every year Tesco customers are incredibly generous, but this year is not a normal year, and the two charities we work with need to provide more food than ever this Christmas. “A single tin of tuna or vegetables may not seem like much to give, but if enough people make a small donation then together those donations can make a really big difference to people who need our help this winter. “Tesco will top up the value of every tin, packet or carton given with an extra 20% in cash, helping food banks across the UK to keep the lights on this Christmas and FareShare vans to deliver food to people who really need it.” Claire De Silva, Tesco

The Trussell Trust’s network of food banks is expected to give out six emergency food parcels to people in crisis every minute this winter.

Chief executive Emma Revie said:

“The pandemic has shown the power of what happens when we stand together in the face of adversity and how much people are willing to give in order to support their local community. “To have the ongoing support of Tesco and their customers is crucial. “Items donated during this year’s food collection will allow food banks in our network to provide the best possible help to people in the run up to Christmas. “Every donation will make such a difference in communities across the UK so please do consider donating in store.” Emma Revie, Trussell Trust

“Absolutely vital”

Food donations being processed

Food donated to FareShare goes to help some of the 11,000 charities and community groups who use it to provide meals for vulnerable groups such as isolated older people and those in homeless shelters.

CEO Lindsay Boswell said:

“The Tesco food collection is absolutely vital this year. “The effects of the pandemic are being felt far and wide, with more people than ever turning to their local charities and community groups for help because they’re unable to feed themselves and their families. “Demand for food from FareShare has more than doubled over the last few months, so if you are able to donate just one item it will go such a long way in helping us support the thousands of people in need across the UK.” Lindsay Boswell, FareShare

The Tesco food collection runs in Express stores is already up and running and will be in larger Tesco stores from tomorrow (19th November) until Saturday.

Customers unable to donate food in store can still help both charities by donating Tesco Clubcard points.