The leader of Staffordshire County Council has welcomed news that more than £2.2million will be available to help low income families this winter.

The authority said the money would from Government would be used to target those most in need of support.

It will be spent on projects such as providing vouchers for food and essential items over the Christmas period.

Help will be aimed at those who are eligible for free school meals, and children of adults who can demonstrate that they are facing financial difficulties, including as a result of COVID-19.

Cllr Alan White

Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We know that times are hard for some families at the moment, through no fault of their own. “Staffordshire County Council has said throughout this pandemic that we will do all we can to help residents through this crisis and this is just another example.” Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council

The news comes after the county council said the families of more than 17,700 children across the region had been given a £15 voucher to be used during the school holidays last month.