A community project supporting people in Burntwood during the coronavirus crisis has been boosted by a grant of more than £9,900.

The money has been provided to St Anne’s Church in Chasetown by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

It is being used to employ two part-time family support workers for the Burntwood Be A Friend community partnership, as well as provide a safe and weatherproof area for serving and distributing food supplies.

Burntwood Be A Friend volunteers

Revd Richard Westwood from St Anne’s Church said:

“Along with many other members of the Burntwood Be A Friend initiative, St Anne’s has been working hard to provide much-needed support during the pandemic. “Our focus has been on trying to listen to local people and understand their urgent needs while also trying to address systemic issues they will face in the future. “Thanks to the Coalfields Regeneration Trust, we are taking steps to support both of these critical areas. “We have been able to purchase our Burntwood Be A Friend tent, which has given us a safe and weatherproof environment for offering and distributing food in partnership with our local foodbank. “In addition, we also now have two family workers on the ground providing support within our community.” Revd Richard Westwood, St Anne’s Church

The money has come from the COVID-19 Recovery and Resilience Fund created by the Coalfields Regeneration Trust.

Andy Lock, head of operations for the trust, said: