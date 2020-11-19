A new project manager is being sought for the 2021 Lichfield Fuse Festival.

The voluntary position will help lead the planning and delivery of the event, which is due to take place in Beacon Park from 9th to 11th July 2021.

Lichfield Fuse Festival 2018

This year’s festival was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but organisers Lichfield Arts say they are determined to bounce back with a bang next summer.

“The free community Fuse Festival is attended by up to 18,000 people and includes live music, dance, DJ sets, poetry visual arts and other attractions. “Fuse in 2020 had to be cancelled, but we are determined to give the community something to smile about by delivering an excellent festival in 2021. “To do this wee need to appoint an experienced and enthusiastic project manager – although we are happy to consider joint applications.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Although the role is voluntary, organisers hope people will see the value in taking on the position.

“As a small arts charity we have suffered greatly from the impact of COVID-19, and this means we are unable to offer a fee for this position – or indeed for any of the Fuse team member roles. “However, the successful applicant will benefit greatly from leading the volunteer team in delivering a much-loved event that will be so important in reuniting the community after the ravages of COVID-19.” Lichfield Arts spokesperson

Anyone interested can email a CV and covering letter to vacancies@lichfieldarts.org.uk before the closing date on 31st November.