Two men have been charged in connection with a burglary in Lichfield.

An iPad, golf equipment, a shaver, a suitcase and bank cards were taken from a property on Birmingham Road on Monday (16th November).

Jason Lewis, aged 43, of no fixed address, and Rodney King, aged 42, of Watton Green, Castle Vale, have charged with burglary.

They will appear before magistrates in Newcastle-under-Lyme this morning.

Detectives are also appealing for information and assistance in finding a distinctive gold and cream Omega watch with personalised engraving which they believe may also have been taken in the burglary.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 400 of 16th November.