Staff at a Burntwood-based nursery business have been stepping out to take part in an activity challenge.

Busy Bees – which operates sites in countries including Australia, Italy, Canada, Singapore and the USA – took part in Love Your Team Week.

Workers from around the globe collaboratively set out to walk 24,000 miles – but eventually clocked up 109,328 miles in a week.

Keelie Leahy, Chris McCandless, Ceri Williams-Jones, Matthew Davies, Cheryl Creaser and Simon Irons

Cheryl Creaser, UK and Europe CEO of Busy Bees, said: