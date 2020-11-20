Staff at a Burntwood-based nursery business have been stepping out to take part in an activity challenge.
Busy Bees – which operates sites in countries including Australia, Italy, Canada, Singapore and the USA – took part in Love Your Team Week.
Workers from around the globe collaboratively set out to walk 24,000 miles – but eventually clocked up 109,328 miles in a week.
Cheryl Creaser, UK and Europe CEO of Busy Bees, said:
“We couldn’t do this without the invaluable hard work of each and every member of the Busy Bees team.
“In a year that’s brought many challenges, our teams across the globe have well and truly stepped up to the mark, from staying open during lockdown for the children of key workers in the UK, to adapting and changing practices in line with differing guidelines all over the world.
“There are many studies which have shown that doing physical activity can improve mental health and wellbeing and that’s exactly why we wanted to encourage all of our team to get up and active so they can be the best version of themselves.
“Although our global nurseries are many miles away from the UK, we really are one big family, and the results of our global Up and Active challenge show just how well we can pull together.”Cheryl Creaser