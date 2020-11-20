The leader of Lichfield District Council says “good progress” is being made on getting people back into their homes after a fire at a block of flats.

Smoke damage visible on the outside of the block of flats

The third floor blaze at Ridware House on 12th November left residents unable to return.

Many have been put up in hotel accommodation while repairs are made to the building.

A meeting last night saw fire and council chiefs update residents about the progress.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Good progress is being made on getting residents back into their homes, but there is still some work to do to get the building safe.”

An investigation into the cause of the fire is being carried out by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.