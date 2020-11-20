Libbie Joyce competing in an obstacle race

A Lichfield schoolgirl is not letting the coronavirus crisis stop her chasing her dreams.

Libbie Joyce competes internationally in obstacle racing, winning bronze at the European Championships.

As well as securing victories in her own age group, the youngster has also been taking on adults, finishing second in the Tougher Nuts race.

Mum Katie said:

“Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Libby has kept up her training. “A couple of weeks ago she also got the chance to compete in the first ever UKOSF Short Course Championship in London. She came away with a race win and was crowned 9 to 12 junior champion. “One of Libbie’s biggest hopes is that the sport will one day make it to the Olympics.” Katie Joyce

The Friary School student previously hit the headlines after competing in America.

And Katie said Libbie was hoping to return to action across the Atlantic in 2021.