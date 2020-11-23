Chart-topper Jess Glynne will perform in an outdoor concert near Lichfield next year.

The singer will play at Cannock Chase on 10th June 2021 as part of the Forest Live series.

A spokesperson said:

“Over 1.9 million people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last 20 years, enjoying great music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket. “Going to a concert helps Forestry England create beautiful places for people to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.” Forest Live spokesperson

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday (27th November) at www.forestryengland.uk/music.