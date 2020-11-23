Staff at a Lichfield carpet cleaning company have given a local charity a boost by agreeing to help raise funds.

Knight and Doyle Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning has signed up as a corporate supporter for St Giles Hospice and pledged to donate more than £2,500 to the hospice from its cleaning sales each year.

The business is also offering the charity’s lottery players a 10% discount on their services through the lottery’s promise card scheme.

Rich Doyle, a partner in the company, said:

“We wanted to support a local charity and when we looked at St Giles Hospice and the work that it does we knew that we had found the right cause. “When we heard about the support that patients get out in the community and the bereavement services on offer to patients’ families we realised that St Giles is not just a place where people go to die – it’s so much more than that. It’s about caring for patients and their families out in the community as well. “Knight and Doyle are fortunate because as a business we have been so well supported by the community, and by helping a vital local charity like St Giles we can give a little back to support local people in return.” Rich Doyle

Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice said: