Staff at a Lichfield carpet cleaning company have given a local charity a boost by agreeing to help raise funds.
Knight and Doyle Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning has signed up as a corporate supporter for St Giles Hospice and pledged to donate more than £2,500 to the hospice from its cleaning sales each year.
The business is also offering the charity’s lottery players a 10% discount on their services through the lottery’s promise card scheme.
Rich Doyle, a partner in the company, said:
“We wanted to support a local charity and when we looked at St Giles Hospice and the work that it does we knew that we had found the right cause.
“When we heard about the support that patients get out in the community and the bereavement services on offer to patients’ families we realised that St Giles is not just a place where people go to die – it’s so much more than that. It’s about caring for patients and their families out in the community as well.
“Knight and Doyle are fortunate because as a business we have been so well supported by the community, and by helping a vital local charity like St Giles we can give a little back to support local people in return.”Rich Doyle
Chloe Herbert, head of fundraising at St Giles Hospice said:
“In a tough year which has been so hard for everyone, it is absolutely wonderful to receive this support from Knight and Doyle.
“Businesses and charities alike have been challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic so their generosity is particularly welcome and inspiring right now, and our message to all of our supporters is that we’ve never needed you more than we need you today.
“There are so many ways that businesses can support St Giles, and the financial support of companies like Knight and Doyle is vital in helping us to be able to keep running our services.”Chloe Herbert