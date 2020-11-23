A Lichfield councillor has urged people not to turn to high interest lenders during the coronavirus crisis.
Cllr Paul Ray said he had been made aware of one company offering an interest rate of 535%.
The Liberal Democrat representative for the Chadsmead ward, said it was important people were aware of the range of support on offer.
“These are very difficult times for many families especially with Christmas fast approaching – many families will be in desperate financial circumstances over this period due to the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19.
“I had a leaflet through my front door from one lender that said their interest rate was 535%.
“That’s disgusting and I do want people who are struggling in our local area to know that there are other options.
“Fusion Credit Union is providing affordable loans and Lichfield Food Bank, the local churches and many other organisations are providing real and crucial support.
“I urge everyone to spread the word about the support available so we can help families through these difficult times.”Cllr Paul Ray
Cllr Ray said that it was important that long and short term solutions to the current challenges of the pandemic were sought.
“There is a wider issue here. We need fairer taxes and greater support for those who are on low incomes and disadvantaged in other ways.
“COVID-19 has shone a spotlight on the serious issues and huge inequalities in our country.
“This includes poverty and in particular child poverty and the fact that there is enormous poverty amongst those who are working but struggling on very low incomes or having lost work due to the COVID-19 crisis.
We have to help our local residents through the immediate difficult times they face – but then deliver the solutions to deal with the long-term structural inequalities in our country.
“That involves substantial new investment in our public services and, then let’s be honest about it, more taxes from those of us who are comfortable and can afford to pay more.”Cllr Paul Ray