A Lichfield councillor has urged people not to turn to high interest lenders during the coronavirus crisis.

Cllr Paul Ray said he had been made aware of one company offering an interest rate of 535%.

The Liberal Democrat representative for the Chadsmead ward, said it was important people were aware of the range of support on offer.

“These are very difficult times for many families especially with Christmas fast approaching – many families will be in desperate financial circumstances over this period due to the economic crisis brought on by COVID-19. “I had a leaflet through my front door from one lender that said their interest rate was 535%. “That’s disgusting and I do want people who are struggling in our local area to know that there are other options. “Fusion Credit Union is providing affordable loans and Lichfield Food Bank, the local churches and many other organisations are providing real and crucial support. “I urge everyone to spread the word about the support available so we can help families through these difficult times.” Cllr Paul Ray

Cllr Ray said that it was important that long and short term solutions to the current challenges of the pandemic were sought.