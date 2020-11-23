The ribbon has been cut on a Lichfield supermarket after a makeover as part of a £3million redevelopment.

Central England Co-op’s chief executive Debbie Robinson was on hand to help officially reopen the Boley Park store.

It marks the latest milestone in the project which has seen a redesign of the parking area, a revamp to the petrol station, a new car wash and electric car charging points.

Boley Park store manager Jamie Joyce said:

The new-look Central England Co-op store

“We are delighted to have been able to finally open the doors to our flagship Boley Park store and welcome members and customers to showcase all the new and exciting features for the very first time. “This project is the biggest single investment on a retail site in Central England Co-op’s history and you only have to look around it to see that it is different from anything we have ever done before. “We have new innovations such as our refill station to hundreds more products to give people the choice of more local suppliers or access to growing ranges such as vegan. “We have also ensured we have all the measures in place to ensure that people visiting us can shop safe during this pandemic. “Every single colleague at Boley Park has waited a long time and worked extremely hard to celebrate this day and we now hope that people from across Lichfield and further afield come along to take a look, see the amazing transformation and support a retailer that puts the community at the heart of everything that it does.” Jamie Joyce

The store also features a brand new internal and external design with artwork highlighting Lichfield landmarks by local artist Chris Day.

It also features a special piece of art by Lichfield City FC girls under 12s showcasing what they felt best showcases their city.

The next phase of the redevelopment will see the creation of a gym and two more retail units.