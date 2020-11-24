People are being urged to enjoy a walk at a local nature reserve to help them cope with the stresses of winter.

The RSPB said it hoped local residents would be able to enjoy Middleton Lakes, one of a number of sites being kept open during the coronavirus restrictions.

A spokesperson for the charity said:

“Winter might not feel like the best season to explore the countryside and the nature that calls it home, but stepping outside can do us the world of good. “According to the mental health charity Mind, bringing nature into your everyday life can help to improve your mood, reduce feelings of stress or anger, and make you feel more relaxed. “Thankfully, nature isn’t just for enjoying when the sun is shining, and there’s a whole wintery world out there to discover. “With several kilometres of trails, the tranquil mosaic of wetlands, meadows and woodland at Middleton Lakes is magnificent in winter time, with frozen lakes forcing shyer birds like water rails out into the open amongst wildfowl and wading birds. “The reserve boasts some impressive sunsets and is also home to the elusive bittern – a bird that can be spotted on the reedbed fringes – so keep your eyes peeled.” RSPB spokesperson

A live map has been published by the RSPB highlighting the reserves it manages that are still open.