Councillors have been told that a new events policy could cost jobs and see festivals cancelled if it is implemented.

The proposals will be debated at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s economic growth, environment and development overview and scrutiny committee this evening (24th November).

But a formal response to a consultation over the draft policy from one festival organiser in the city warned that the policy would “threaten the events programme” and ultimately cost jobs.

“The council has indicated that no matter what, there will be such a policy – if that is the case then the council needs to adopt one that is clear, meaningful and deliverable for it to be recognised and observed by event organisers and interested parties. “But the draft policy is ill-thought through, in our eyes poorly-worded, lacks clarity of purpose and does not describe a coherent and sensible application process. “This is a policy that will affect all event organisers and event facilitators, whether they be public sector, voluntary organisations or community groups, charities or venues, or private event organisers. “This policy will threaten the events programme, deter volunteers, cost jobs, businesses, economic activity, most importantly the reputation of the area and the council and the great work there has been carried out by ourselves and other such event companies and community groups. However, you will have reduced the demands on your officers. “If you are serious about wanting to influence a better events programme then please redraft the policy in consultation with partners and organisers, so that they have a sense of investment and ownership in what you are trying to achieve.” Response to Lichfield District Council’s events policy consultation

The response to the consultation also said the council should not seek to go above its remit in attempting to manage the events process,

“While the council has a number of roles to play and has a number of regulatory powers, it does not have the authority to deny local people and local organisations the opportunity to stage events, except in its parks. “The council is not in control of the streets or public spaces like The Close, Minster Pool Walk, Bakers Lane or Market Square. It certainly does not have power over private land like Lichfield Cricket Club or pub beer gardens – although it has been trying to impose regulation on these areas without authority. “The council cannot assume the power – and delegate that power to cabinet members and officers – to ‘ban’ or ‘approve’ events. “It can, of course, amend its street trading policies to deter events it doesn’t like may they require street trading consents, perhaps by redefining its ‘special events’, but even then it must do so consistently and apply it equally.” Response to Lichfield District Council’s events policy consultation

Civic pride and tradition?

Another response to the consultation by Lichfield City Council has warned that the policy could impact on many of the traditional events it and other parish councils stage.

“The policy is clearly – and correctly – written with large scale events in mind, but it appears to seek to capture all events that require a road closure under one banner, with one set of criteria that again is clearly directed at larger scale events which carry with them greater risk. “The unfortunate consequence however is that events such as Remembrance Sunday, Johnson Birthday celebrations and Shrovetide Pancake Races would be subject to the same assessment criteria as – for example – the Food Festival. “The policy therefore overreaches itself, becoming arguably less appropriate as it does so, and potentially threatens the traditions of the city in the process. “Larger Lichfield City Council events such as the Sheriff’s Ride and Christmas lights switch on would also be included in this policy, but it is accepted that as larger scale events, these should be subject to a more detailed oversight than the small scale events mentioned above. “However, for the Sheriff’s Ride in particular, the tradition associated with it, and the Royal Charter commanding it takes place on a set date, are of little or no merit within the policy.” Lichfield City Council’s response to Lichfield District Council’s events policy consultation

The city council’s response said a potential scoring system for deciding whether events can go ahead needed to be revisited.

“Unfortunately, as appropriateness of an event is judged largely against criteria other than tradition, very important events on the civic calendar become very lowly events under this policy. “As there is no minimum score or threshold contained within the policy it is difficult to know the full impact of a lowly score. “Civic Pride is mentioned once – as a sub bullet point under a main heading that scores 15% of the total points awardable. Tradition is not mentioned directly at all “There is also the issue of whether a competing event would overrule a civic event. “The date of the affected civic events is set by either tradition, royal charter or national convention – if a competing expression of interest was submitted for the same day as a civic event and scored more highly, the policy does not seem to have any other option but to grant permission to the higher scoring event, even if it means that a longstanding civic event could not go ahead as a result. “If such a scenario has been considered then it needs to be reflected in the policy and not left to chance. Alternatively, if civic tradition were to prevail in such a scenario, then it seemingly undermine the policy as drafted.” Lichfield City Council’s response to Lichfield District Council’s events policy consultation

