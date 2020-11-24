Councillors have been told that a new events policy could cost jobs and see festivals cancelled if it is implemented.
The proposals will be debated at a meeting of Lichfield District Council’s economic growth, environment and development overview and scrutiny committee this evening (24th November).
But a formal response to a consultation over the draft policy from one festival organiser in the city warned that the policy would “threaten the events programme” and ultimately cost jobs.
“The council has indicated that no matter what, there will be such a policy – if that is the case then the council needs to adopt one that is clear, meaningful and deliverable for it to be recognised and observed by event organisers and interested parties.
“But the draft policy is ill-thought through, in our eyes poorly-worded, lacks clarity of purpose and does not describe a coherent and sensible application process.
“This is a policy that will affect all event organisers and event facilitators, whether they be public sector, voluntary organisations or community groups, charities or venues, or private event organisers.
“This policy will threaten the events programme, deter volunteers, cost jobs, businesses, economic activity, most importantly the reputation of the area and the council and the great work there has been carried out by ourselves and other such event companies and community groups. However, you will have reduced the demands on your officers.
“If you are serious about wanting to influence a better events programme then please redraft the policy in consultation with partners and organisers, so that they have a sense of investment and ownership in what you are trying to achieve.”Response to Lichfield District Council’s events policy consultation
The response to the consultation also said the council should not seek to go above its remit in attempting to manage the events process,
“While the council has a number of roles to play and has a number of regulatory powers, it does not have the authority to deny local people and local organisations the opportunity to stage events, except in its parks.
“The council is not in control of the streets or public spaces like The Close, Minster Pool Walk, Bakers Lane or Market Square. It certainly does not have power over private land like Lichfield Cricket Club or pub beer gardens – although it has been trying to impose regulation on these areas without authority.
“The council cannot assume the power – and delegate that power to cabinet members and officers – to ‘ban’ or ‘approve’ events.
“It can, of course, amend its street trading policies to deter events it doesn’t like may they require street trading consents, perhaps by redefining its ‘special events’, but even then it must do so consistently and apply it equally.”Response to Lichfield District Council’s events policy consultation
Civic pride and tradition?
Another response to the consultation by Lichfield City Council has warned that the policy could impact on many of the traditional events it and other parish councils stage.
“The policy is clearly – and correctly – written with large scale events in mind, but it appears to seek to capture all events that require a road closure under one banner, with one set of criteria that again is clearly directed at larger scale events which carry with them greater risk.
“The unfortunate consequence however is that events such as Remembrance Sunday, Johnson Birthday celebrations and Shrovetide Pancake Races would be subject to the same assessment criteria as – for example – the Food Festival.
“The policy therefore overreaches itself, becoming arguably less appropriate as it does so, and potentially threatens the traditions of the city in the process.
“Larger Lichfield City Council events such as the Sheriff’s Ride and Christmas lights switch on would also be included in this policy, but it is accepted that as larger scale events, these should be subject to a more detailed oversight than the small scale events mentioned above.
“However, for the Sheriff’s Ride in particular, the tradition associated with it, and the Royal Charter commanding it takes place on a set date, are of little or no merit within the policy.”Lichfield City Council’s response to Lichfield District Council’s events policy consultation
The city council’s response said a potential scoring system for deciding whether events can go ahead needed to be revisited.
“Unfortunately, as appropriateness of an event is judged largely against criteria other than tradition, very important events on the civic calendar become very lowly events under this policy.
“As there is no minimum score or threshold contained within the policy it is difficult to know the full impact of a lowly score.
“Civic Pride is mentioned once – as a sub bullet point under a main heading that scores 15% of the total points awardable. Tradition is not mentioned directly at all
“There is also the issue of whether a competing event would overrule a civic event.
“The date of the affected civic events is set by either tradition, royal charter or national convention – if a competing expression of interest was submitted for the same day as a civic event and scored more highly, the policy does not seem to have any other option but to grant permission to the higher scoring event, even if it means that a longstanding civic event could not go ahead as a result.
“If such a scenario has been considered then it needs to be reflected in the policy and not left to chance. Alternatively, if civic tradition were to prevail in such a scenario, then it seemingly undermine the policy as drafted.”Lichfield City Council’s response to Lichfield District Council’s events policy consultation
People can view the meeting via Lichfield District Council’s Youtube channel from 6pm this evening.
Yet again people within LDC are trying to cash in on events and who’s left to suffer???? rate payers!
Hold on If they don’t have the power to control events, it doesn’t control the streets and land why are they saying that they can? Power mad that lot!
f the officers have less demands on their time will they be going part time – bet the licensing and EHO team have had a busy year this year no pubs being open! no events! no inspections! bet every cab in the city has been reviewed four times over just so they look busy……bet they start moanin when they dont get a pay rise!!!!!
another reason we need change
Whoever you are Sarah-your amazing!!!
@Sarah. You might not agree with the proposed policy, but how have you interpreted that as ‘people within LDC cashing in on events’? How?
Different teams across local authorities have been incredibly busy this summer managing and supporting the Covid effort in many ways, through enforcement, yes, but also things like food distribution, often under difficult circumstances. But hey, don’t let your ignorance get in the way of your bitterness.
Sheesh.
Sarah… in a year of an unprecedented pandemic, do you really think that Environmental Health Officers have not been their busiest ever?
You don’t sound “amazing”, you sound ignorant.
How very nieve people can be, the events industry can be a very deadly place to work in, to attend, and to volunteer in. Let’s roll back a little time to when 23 people died on a road that should of been closed for an event. The thing is the road was closed the year before. That event is due for public inquiry. What would you say if 23 people died in Lichfield because someone thought a road should not be closed.
Well for starters Asellus Aquaticus…..I use my real name instead of a poshed up latin Waterlouse! I mean sheesh! Jeeez and Wheeze! After watching the online meeting tonight and you get a councillor saying dont have events or street trading licences in 2021 because we need to support local businesses….durhhhh have you seen how busy the streets are and how busy the shops are on festival days and how quiet they are now the city when I went t visit my bubble was like zombie town? So im thinking these festivals actually help generate money for businesses and for the economy and LDC with these street fees and cleaning fees and thelot at LDC are I guess thinking…..Mmmm lets have a piece of that pie! Thank heavens and shake the pineapple tree and sign hallehulugh for Councillor Yeates who actually understood what goes on in the real world and in business we’ll be lucky to get Shakin Stevens and Mud the way we’re going- and NO im not having a got at the others because im sure they are all understanding in what makes a vibrant city. I didnt say that depts weren’t doing nothing during covid because they are on 100% pay so they should be doing 100% support work……mind you Asellus Aquaticus (or can I call you Louse for short?) speak to local businesses who got a kicking during covid….tape on floors or got visits etc and ask how they feel about events ….as for bitterness I aint bitter at all as because of div’s like you and your blinkered views and bitter opinions i moved to Worcester in July but still support events where people get to meet people…..you wouldn’t see that from your pond! Oh and btw Thats Sarah with an S and Landon with a L!
I’d like to thank Lichfield Live for reporting on this important story, in raising awareness to Festivals and Events in the City taking place with the introduction of the policy and most importantly the highlighting the financial implications to local businesses within the City when they do not get to be held.
I would also personally like to thank the chairman and the councillors from the O&S Committee who attended the meeting and beforehand read and listened to our concerns. Whilst we may not have got the outcome we and others had wished for with the policy it was reassuring to see councillors saw our ‘View from the bridge’.
We and other event companies will keep doing what we do, plan for 2021 and create activities for the residents of the City of Lichfield and surrounding areas that will hopefully put smiles on faces after a difficult year for all.
