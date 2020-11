Police are trying to trace vandals who smashed car windows in Lichfield city centre.

The incident happened yesterday evening (23rd November) at the lower level car park on Lombard Street.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“Two cars had had their windscreens smashed. “Enquiries, including the assessment of CCTV, are underway.” Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.