Businesses in Lichfield and Burntwood forced to shut during national coronavirus restrictions are being urged to make sure they apply for a grant of up to £3,000 a month.

Lichfield District Council has launched its Local Restrictions Support Grant scheme after receiving almost £1.5million of Government funding to support local firms.

It is aimed at businesses that have been required to close due to the national restrictions that started on 5th November and is for companies in sectors such as non-essential retail, personal care services, hospitality venues, leisure facilities, accommodation providers and entertainment venues.

Eligible companies will receive:

£1,334 a month for properties with a rateable value of £15k or under

£2,000 a month for properties with a rateable value above £15k and below £51k

£3,000 a month for properties with a rateable value above £51k

Cllr Liz Little, cabinet member responsible for economic development, said:

“We’re once again set to distribute grants to local businesses that have been required to close. “The funding will go some way to protecting a variety of businesses across the district. “Businesses can be confident that we will get their grants out to them as quickly as possible. They can help us to do this by providing all the relevant information we need for fraud checks, and waiting patiently for the grants, as contacting us to check on progress will slow down our ability to make the payments.” Cllr Liz Little, Lichfield District Council

For the Local Restrictions Support Grant eligibility criteria and to apply online, visit www.lichfielddc.gov.uk/supportingbusiness.