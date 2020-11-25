Lichfield Cathedral will host the traditional Advent Sunday service online this year because of the coronavirus restrictions.

More than 1,000 people would usually attend the cathedral over the coming weekend for a series of services, culminating in a carol service on Advent Sunday.

But the COVID-19 pandemic means people will be unable to visit for worship.

However, Lichfield Cathedral has confirmed the event will be streamed on YouTube at 6pm on Sunday (29th November).

“So far this year, as a result of the current pandemic, we have all experienced dark times. “Advent reminds us that the gift of Jesus Christ arrived in the world at a dark time, bringing with him the promise of eternal life. “Over the centuries church services have used this imagery, with Advent Sunday traditionally seeing a carol service which begins in total darkness with a single candle flame being passed from candle to candle until the whole building is a beacon of light – the promise of hope in a dark world. “Unfortunately, under the current restrictions, people will not be able to attend. However, Lichfield Cathedral would like to invite people to join them for a virtual recreation of this quite moving service. “The cathedral may stand empty, but the flame of that single candle is still spread throughout the building, offering the Light of Hope. “Lichfield Cathedral invites everyone to take time out on Advent Sunday evening to light a candle, turn off the lights and bring the atmosphere of this transformative service into their own homes.” Lichfield Cathedral spokesperson

More details about the Advent Sunday service are available at www.lichfield-cathedral.org.