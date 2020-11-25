A community coronavirus testing centre is being set up in Burntwood in a bid to tackle the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

People without symptoms will be able to get a test to help identify how far the virus has spread.

It will be open for 100 tests at Burntwood Leisure Centre tomorrow (26th November) between 9.30am and 1pm.

Dr Richard Harling, director of health and care in Staffordshire, said:

“We are targeting these rapid tests at areas that are seeing a high rate of community transmission. “These new tests will give us a better understanding of the spread in the area, and means we can identify and isolate more cases. “We’re busy recruiting people to help deliver these tests, which will eventually see up to 80,000 people in the county tested every single week. “There will be more of these rapid testing sessions to come in the near future, but places must be booked through our online portal.” Dr Richard Harling, Staffordshire County Council

The testing is targeted at those who are worried they have been in contact with someone with a confirmed case, but who are not showing symptoms.

Tests must be pre-booked via the county council’s online portal.