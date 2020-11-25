The leader of Staffordshire County Council says he has given a “cautious welcome” to the Chancellor’s statement.
Rishi Sunak outlined support for local authorities, including the Levelling Up Fund which will enable councils to to bid for extra money to improve areas.
Cllr Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said it was important to fully understand the support on offer given the challenges of the coronavirus crisis.
“We are a well-run, financially stable council which means for this year we are living within our means and delivering value for money from every pound we spend.
“We do welcome the additional funding for the NHS and the confirmation that the extra social care grant provided this year will be maintained into next year. The extra investment in infrastructure is also welcome, as is the funding to continue improving broadband all of which will help make Staffordshire an even better place to do business.
“Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and protecting lives and livelihoods has been our top priority and from the outset we have done and spent what is needed.
“We have already had significant financial support from Government of over £80m, which is helping us in the current year, but the future is less certain.
“We continue to manage a significant loss in income from fees and charges in the current year, and welcome the promises made by the Chancellor to continue with their support for local authorities.
“This will enable us to focus on providing the support and care that people and businesses in Staffordshire need until we are through the worst of the pandemic.”Cllr Alan White, Staffordshire County Council