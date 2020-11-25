Local good causes are being invited to take part in the launch of a new fundraising initiative in the city.

The Lichfield Community Lottery will begin in 2021 with the aim of helping groups in the area and give players the chance to win a range of cash prizes.

Lichfield District Council is inviting clubs, voluntary organisations and charities to a virtual launch event at 5pm on 18th January.

Groups will get the chance to find out more about how good causes can benefit from being involved in the lottery.

Cllr Ashley Yeates, cabinet member for community engagement, said:

Cllr Ashley Yeates

“We’re really excited to be launching the Lichfield Community Lottery next year because it’s all about charities, the voluntary sector and not-for-profit organisations – it’s about extra support for our community. “For small charities and local good causes, getting this money each month will be a fun way to get people to give them some extra support. “We hope lots of local good causes will join us for the Good Cause Launch, to find out how the lottery will work and how to sign up.” Cllr Ashley Yeates, Lichfield District Council

The lottery management company, Gatherwell, has been appointed to run the scheme.

Good causes can register to attend the virtual launch at www.lichfieldddc.gov.uk/communitylottery.