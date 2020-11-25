A Lichfield couple have launched a new family-friendly game in time for Christmas.

Adrian and Carol Colledge have been running pub quizzes as a hobby for 25 years.

Prior to the coronavirus lockdown, they had been hosting an event in Birmingham for more than eight years with between 100 and 150 players.

Guestimate

But with the COVID-19 pandemic preventing them from taking up their role as quizmasters, they opted to launch a new product called Guestimate to help people carry on quizzing.

“Now we’re semi-retired, we decided to put together the game based on our pub quizzes during lockdown. “It’s a light-hearted quiz with loads of laughs and is ideally suited for challenging family and friends – especially those who do not normally take part in quizzes. “The scoring system means that anyone can win – not just the usual quiz experts.” Adrian Colledge

The game has been manufactured in Rugeley and is available to buy via the Guestimate website.