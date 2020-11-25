A Lichfield student is celebrating after a national music composition contest.

Eilidh Owen won the 18 and under category in the 2020 National Centre for Early Music Young Composer Awards.

Eilidh Owen

The Lichfield Cathedral School student and Lichfield Cathedral Choir member based her winning composition on the first and last verses of George Herbert’s poem, The Flower.

Eilidh’s work, As If There Were No Such Cold Thing, will be performed at a concert at the Cadogan Hall in March and recorded for broadcast on BBC Radio 3.

“I was so surprised and excited when I heard my name announced as the winner of the award. “This was the first choir piece I’ve ever written and I didn’t expect to do so well. “I still can’t believe that BBC Radio 3 played part of my piece and the nice comments made by Katie Derham. “I’m really looking forward to hearing the Tallis Scholars perform my piece in London in March next year.” Eilidh Owen

The finalists saw their parts of their work streamed online:

Eilidh’s father Richard said: