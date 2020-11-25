Cannabis plants worth more than £40,000 have been seized in a raid on a house in Lichfield.

Police targeted the property on Yoxall Way in Streethay yesterday (24th November).

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said the plants had been found growing in the loft.

“A 34-year-old man from Lichfield and a 40-year-old man from Tamworth have been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences.

“Both have since been released under investigation.”

Staffordshire Police spokesperson

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

