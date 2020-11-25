A Shenstone retailer is hoping to celebrate local heroes in Lichfield.

Dobbies has teamed up with the Teenage Cancer Trust for the campaign to thank “not your average people” who have supported the local community this year.

The company hopes to offer gifts worth £100 to people who have helped others, be it through collecting essential shopping for neighbours or family friends who have become honorary online quizmasters.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO at Dobbies, said:

“It’s a magical time of the year at Dobbies Shenstone and, together with Teenage Cancer Trust, we want to celebrate the people who have been spreading joy all year long by giving them gifts they’ll love.” Graeme Jenkins

Laura Pearce, from the Teenage Cancer Trust, said:

“It’s been a turbulent and isolating year for all of us, so we’re delighted to come together with Dobbies to celebrate some of the local heroes who’ve helped make 2020 a little brighter. “This Christmas will be especially difficult for young people with cancer, many of whom are still particularly at risk from coronavirus. Dobbies ongoing support for Teenage Cancer Trust is helping us make sure that young people don’t face cancer alone, this Christmas or in the future.” Laura Pearce

People can nominate via the Dobbies website.