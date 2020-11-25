Shoppers in Lichfield and Burntwood are being asked to support to a campaign aiming to help keep food banks stocked over the Christmas period.

As well as regular items such as tea, tinned fruit and toiletries, people are also being asked to “spread a little cheer” as part of the Central England Co-op Christmas Food Bank Appeal.

The Central England Co-op Christmas Food Bank Appeal launch

The Lichfield-based retailer has installed collection points in stores to run alongside the Christmas Toybox Appeal which aims to provide gifts for youngsters in need.

Central England Co-op chief executive Debbie Robinson said:

“I know our customers and members will give their backing to making sure our Christmas Food Bank Appeal can make a real difference to families struggling in these uncertain times. “Over the past few years, the appeal has supported our food bank partners to create and provide thousands of meals to help people in need over the Christmas period and sadly this year that need has only grown as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic hits people across our communities. “The campaign relies on the wonderful generosity of our customers and members and I would like to encourage them to again show their co-operative spirit, so our food bank partners can provide emergency food and support to individuals and families in crisis. “We are also issuing a plea on behalf of food banks to help spread a little Christmas cheer by donating a nice treat into our special collection points. “All we are asking is for people, if they can, to drop off one or more items into our food bank collection points this Christmas and help make a real difference in their community.” Debbie Robinson, Central England Co-op

The Christmas Food Bank Appeal will run from 30th November to 31st December.