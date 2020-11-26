Business chiefs say hospitality companies in Lichfield and Burntwood face a “bleak Christmas” after confirmation the area would move into Tier 3 coronavirus restrictions.

The new measures from 2nd December means many firms will remain shuttered beyond the national lockdown.

While non-essential retail, personal services such as hairdressers and beauticians and gyms will be able to reopen, hospitality and indoor entertainment businesses will be required to close – with the exception of takeaway, delivery and drive through services.

Hotels and B&B accommodation will only be able to open under limited circumstances such as guests staying for work purposes or where they are unable to return home.

Paul Faulkner, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said the news was a blow to local companies.

Paul Faulkner

“We’re hearing from businesses that these measures promise a bleak Christmas for the hospitality and visitor economy sectors and their wider supply chains. “We will continue to urge the Government to ensure that every measure is correctly targeted and backed by scientific evidence and deliver enhanced levels of support for those businesses that will be hardest hit during this vital trading period. “The grants currently available through the national schemes will not even cover the rent for many businesses who are already facing severely depleted or non-existent reserves after ten months of COVID-19 restrictions.” Paul Faulkner

Mr Faulkner urged people to support local companies wherever possible to help them survive into the New Year.