Infection rates in Staffordshire had not fallen enough to avoid Tier 3 restrictions, Lichfield and Burntwood’s MP has said.

The Government has confirmed the area would face the highest level of restrictions when the national lockdown ends on 2nd December.

Conservative MP Michael Fabricant said he recognised the impact the new measures would have on local people and businesses.

“I very much regret Staffordshire being placed in Tier 3 restrictions and had hoped we might remain in Tier 2. “However, COVID-19 infection rates were high throughout Staffordshire and although they had begun to fall in recent days as a result of the lockdown, they had not fallen enough and infection rates remain high in Lichfield district and elsewhere in Staffordshire, with the exception of Cannock which is slightly lower. “I recognise how damaging this will be to businesses everywhere, but in most cases Government support will continue at least until the end of March.” Michael Fabricant MP

The measures are due to be reviewed before Christmas – and Mr Fabricant said he was hopeful there would be a brighter future ahead.