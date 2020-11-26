People in Lichfield and Burntwood in need of support are being utilise a local counselling service.

The Phoenix Counselling Service is a not-for-profit organisation which offers help for people who cannot access support via the NHS or afford private services.

A spokesperson said:

“During the present pandemic many people are feeling anxious and depressed and are coping with a lot of extra stress and loss. “Counselling provides a safe, confidential space to talk about your thoughts and feelings, with a professionally-trained counsellor and work through problems that you might be facing in your life.” Phoenix Counselling Service spokesperson

More information is available at www.phoenixcounselling-service.co.uk or by calling 07415 517 663.