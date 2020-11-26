Lichfield Cathedral will help deliver hope, comfort and joy to people over the Christmas period despite coronavirus restrictions, the Dean of Lichfield has said.

Lichfield Cathedral

New restrictions will see the city move into Tier 3 measures when the national lockdown period ends on 2nd December.

But The Very Revd Adrian Dorber said that while Advent and Christmas would be different, Lichfield Cathedral will still be in a position to help deliver “hope, comfort and joy”.

“The whole cathedral team is determined to try and host a range of services that capture the special quality of this most popular of seasons. “We have to meet people’s need to touch the beautiful mystery of Christmas. “Once a year our society turns to the manger – the Church must help take hold of that opportunity and cherish it and enrich it.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber

An Advent Sunday service on 29th November will be streamed online and feature a virtual carol concert.

Outdoor services are also being planned, including a lantern service on 13th December and carols around the tree services on 19th December.

The cathedral will also host the Christmas Eve crib service outside for the first time ever.

Pre-booking will be in place to ensure numbers are managed.

“Our Advent services welcome 1000s of people, often seeing the cathedral packed out night after night. “In these current circumstances we cannot safely host such numbers, so after much deliberation we have introduced a ticketing system for specific services inside and outside the cathedral to help maintain safe numbers. ““We would ask if you know someone who doesn’t ‘do technology’ but would like to attend one of our services, please help them with booking their space online.” The Very Revd Adrian Dorber

The cathedral is also hosting three special themed open evenings on 13th, 14th and 15th December.

Many of the inside services will also be available to view online via YouTube.

“Advent anchors us in hope. As a cathedral at the heart of our community, we want to help deliver a sense of that hope to all who come to us – online or in person – during this season.” concludes the Very Revd Adrian Dorber, Dean of Lichfield. The Very Revd Adrian Dorber

More information about Lichfield Cathedral’s Advent programme is available at www.lichfield-cathedral.org/advent.